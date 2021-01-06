CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $211.97 and last traded at $211.24. Approximately 5,065,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,673,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.49.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.96.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 915,431 shares of company stock worth $144,651,442. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of -440.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

