Crown Price Reaches $0.0846 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.23 million and $14,119.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,805.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.01291294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00199738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003395 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,325,299 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

