Cryptobuyer One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,679.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $758,745.22 and approximately $44,679.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

XPT is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,262,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.