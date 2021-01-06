CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Up 0.6% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.43 million and $97,631.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00309510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00032044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.97 or 0.02895003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.