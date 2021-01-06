CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

