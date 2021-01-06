Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNOP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KNOP opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.