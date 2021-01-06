Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RadNet by 74.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $406,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

