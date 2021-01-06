Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $143,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141. 15.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $676.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.