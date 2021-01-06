Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.