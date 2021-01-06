Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

