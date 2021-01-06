Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.