Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 17,815 Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

WIFI opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

