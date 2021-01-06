Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 275,019 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 275,019 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

