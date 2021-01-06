Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.58. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

