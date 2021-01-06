Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503,379 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 141,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

