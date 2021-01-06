Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.23

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3819873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 108.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

