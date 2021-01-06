CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.