CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.00

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 3229546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £14.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

In related news, insider Peter Tyler purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18). Also, insider William David Johns-Powell sold 4,147,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £248,844.42 ($325,116.83). Insiders have sold 4,453,963 shares of company stock valued at $26,417,222 in the last three months.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

