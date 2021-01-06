Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

