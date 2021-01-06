Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.50

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

