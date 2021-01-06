Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Danone stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. 922,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,791. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

