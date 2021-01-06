DAPS Coin (DAPS) One Day Volume Hits $149,382.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, STEX and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $149,382.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00043715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00338187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.45 or 0.02391094 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,174,079,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, STEX, txbit.io, Bitmart and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

