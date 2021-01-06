DAPS Coin Price Up 50.8% This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $153,238.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox and txbit.io. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00045237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00305527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.60 or 0.03016527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,175,128,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SWFT, Bitbox, Bitmart and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

