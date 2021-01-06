Daqo New Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 2,196 call options.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after buying an additional 157,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $23,423,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

