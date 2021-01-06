Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 796.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,238. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

