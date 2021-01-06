Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

