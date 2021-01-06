DATA (DTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $243,596.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $243,596.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00046690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00323320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.54 or 0.03246805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

