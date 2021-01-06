Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,746,357 shares of company stock worth $178,355,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Datadog by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after purchasing an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,099.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

