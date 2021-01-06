Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. operates as a power producer in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of power plants, sale of electricity and thermal power, and repair and maintenance of power equipment and power-related technical services. In addition, it engages in the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; wholesale and retail of chemical products; and maintenance of chemical power equipment, as well as in construction and mechanical subcontracting. The Company’s major service areas cover the North China Region, such as BTT area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia, etc, the Eastern Coastal Region, such as Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, etc, as well as other provinces and regions such as Yunnan, Chongqing, Ningxia and Qinghai, etc. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Datang International Power Generation alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datang International Power Generation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Datang International Power Generation stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Datang International Power Generation has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, solar, and natural gas.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datang International Power Generation (DIPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datang International Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang International Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.