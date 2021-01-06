Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $30.09. 2,994,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,266,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

