DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,278.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 160.4% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $546,006.01 and $2,278.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00047946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00327753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.52 or 0.03024187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

