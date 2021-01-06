Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Decentraland has a market cap of $129.85 million and $37.30 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00338242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025244 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,951,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,772,648 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

