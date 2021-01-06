Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $274.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

