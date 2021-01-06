Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 13th (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $11,982,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $13,288,000.

About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

