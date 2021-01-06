Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

DCTH stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

