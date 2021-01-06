Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

DKL opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.