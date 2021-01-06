DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) Trading Up 0.7%

DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.48. Approximately 4,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22.

