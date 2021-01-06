Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 1,389,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 751,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock valued at $24,161,248. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

