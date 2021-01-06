DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XRAY. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

