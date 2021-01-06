Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,878.19

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,878.19 and traded as high as $3,142.00. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) shares last traded at $3,116.00, with a volume of 189,565 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,878.19.

Get Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82). Also, insider John David Burns sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,289 ($42.97), for a total value of £5,361,070 ($7,004,272.28).

About Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.