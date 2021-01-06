Dether Market Cap Reaches $813,902.17 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Dether has a total market cap of $813,902.17 and $743.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 181.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

