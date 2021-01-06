Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $128.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

VAC opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

