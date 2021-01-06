Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 283,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 156.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 281,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 171,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,473,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

