Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

DB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,574. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

