DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.35.

DHT stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.10. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.