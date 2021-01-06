Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $7.70 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00006206 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $14,292.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00116547 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,560,560 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.