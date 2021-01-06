Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $4,642.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00310075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.36 or 0.02875157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.