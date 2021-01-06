DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report sales of $66.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.38 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $237.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $304.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.81 million to $320.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $521.90 million, with estimates ranging from $427.27 million to $603.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 165,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,995. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.