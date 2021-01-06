DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 42,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $2,679,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,207. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 90,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

