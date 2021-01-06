Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00028734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00119726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00209574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00514042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00252247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

